Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 9,553 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arconic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arconic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Arconic Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ARNC opened at $26.10 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

