Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 9,894 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 1,745,628 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.