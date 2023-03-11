Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 10.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 35.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $768.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

