Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,177,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,293,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 52,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

AMEH stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

