Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Liberty Latin America Stock Down 3.2 %
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.
Liberty Latin America Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Latin America (LILAK)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.