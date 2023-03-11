Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

