Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,421,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,179,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of RRR opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $50.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

