Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Yext by 39.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT opened at $8.52 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

