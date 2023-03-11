Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,930 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,043,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,903 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,663,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alight by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,526 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -63.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several research analysts have commented on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.