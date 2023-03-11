Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $213.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at $523,495,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 346,891 shares of company stock valued at $65,526,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.