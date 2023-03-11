Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,458 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 26.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of STNE opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $15.01.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

