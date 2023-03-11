Verona Pharma plc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

VRNA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $18.06 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 12.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 2,132,118 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after buying an additional 1,752,380 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $26,930,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,290,855.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $86,415,927.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

