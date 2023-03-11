Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.33) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $28.41 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35. The firm has a market cap of $808.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,752. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Further Reading

