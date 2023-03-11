Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) & CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Head-To-Head Review

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $56.14 million 0.43 -$12.06 million ($0.19) -1.89 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 7.63 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIBT Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CIBT Education Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group -21.48% 11.94% 4.51% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of CIBT Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

