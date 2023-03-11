Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €45.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €45.40 ($48.30) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.49) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.06) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

ETR:VNA opened at €20.42 ($21.72) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €18.58 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of €48.19 ($51.27). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,056.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

