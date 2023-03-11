Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,645 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 4.3 %

VNO stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.