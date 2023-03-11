Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.52 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $325.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,123,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,242,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,123,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,242,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 456,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $3,497,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,964,946.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,035,636 shares of company stock worth $8,724,631. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

