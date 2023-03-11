Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 54150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Specifically, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,045,421 shares in the company, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,687 shares of company stock worth $10,798,520. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Warby Parker Stock Down 4.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $120,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

