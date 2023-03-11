Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WAYN opened at $29.50 on Friday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $64.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

