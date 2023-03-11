Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,840 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFRD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Weatherford International by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 469,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 305,031 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 355,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 253,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 804,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 210,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

Weatherford International Price Performance

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Featured Articles

