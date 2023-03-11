Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.0 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $146.27 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

