West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 82.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 43.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $316.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.86.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.