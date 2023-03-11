Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Workiva were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after buying an additional 588,095 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,658,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Workiva by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,957,000 after acquiring an additional 133,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,249 shares of company stock worth $4,924,271 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WK opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $124.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

