Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Workiva were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after buying an additional 588,095 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,658,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Workiva by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,957,000 after acquiring an additional 133,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Workiva Price Performance
WK opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $124.76.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Workiva
Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workiva (WK)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.