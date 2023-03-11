Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

