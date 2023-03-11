Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,422,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YNDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 193.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Yandex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Yandex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 238,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Yandex by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Stock Performance

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.05. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

