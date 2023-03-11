Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,042,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,664,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 304,063 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Yum China by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,263,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,285,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.