10,021 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. CWM LLC raised its stake in YETI by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in YETI by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in YETI by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

