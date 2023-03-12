1,967 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $132.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.13. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.68 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

