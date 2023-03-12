88,112 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 88,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,520,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 347,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $476,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $476,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

