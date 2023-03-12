ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 37.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

