Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $48,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

