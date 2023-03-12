Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,891.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,001 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

