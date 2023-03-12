AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,184 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 371,563 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Insider Activity

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.