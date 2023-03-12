AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,588 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $37,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $13,015,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 42.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,769,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,974 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $6,060,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 6.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,704,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 368,004 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Stock Up 0.9 %

AGRO stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $868.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adecoagro Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.