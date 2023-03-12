AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $20.73 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

