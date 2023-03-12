AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,251,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 849,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 97,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 3.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NYSE HOG opened at $39.76 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.