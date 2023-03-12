AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,332,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading

