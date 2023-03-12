AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,749 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,214,000 after acquiring an additional 611,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,216 shares of company stock valued at $373,973. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

