AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $160,242,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,165,000 after buying an additional 1,054,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.