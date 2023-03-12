AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $287,000 in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of FATE opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $479.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.53. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein acquired 88,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,608.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.