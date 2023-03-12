AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $320,000 in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Novanta by 350.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $173.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,906.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,906.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

