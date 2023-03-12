AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $327,000 in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $94.66 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.03.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

