AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $1,986,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

