AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,283,000 after buying an additional 96,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,601,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,037,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,970,000 after buying an additional 100,516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,277,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

