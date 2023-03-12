AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Brunswick by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 391,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after buying an additional 308,189 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $83.28 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

