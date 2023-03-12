AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,188 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Polaris Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PII opened at $111.52 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

