AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,892 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,278,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 3.1 %

ONTO stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

