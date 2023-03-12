AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 23,015 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,015 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,234,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after buying an additional 182,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,795,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,279,000 after buying an additional 288,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,287,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 695,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 23.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after buying an additional 728,105 shares during the period.

Outfront Media stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

