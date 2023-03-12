AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 32,974 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,974 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 858,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 22.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 65,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $2,559,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

