AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,805 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 219,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

