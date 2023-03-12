AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.14.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $395.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

